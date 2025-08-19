Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Bellinger missed the Giants' second exhibition this past weekend, but his injury evidently wasn't serious. Bellinger is competing with blocker Chris Manhertz and catch-first TE Greg Dulcich for a role behind starter Theo Johnson.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Doesn't suit up Saturday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Catches two passes in Week 18•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Quiet in Week 16 loss•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Nabs all three targets Week 15•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Solid numbers as starter•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Nabs one catch in Week 3 victory•