Bellinger (eye) is active for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.
After enduring a brutal fracture to his left eye socket back in Week 7 and undergoing surgery to repair it, Bellinger has progressed enough for the Giants to clear him to return. He'll thus miss four games as a result, and the team seemingly is confident he'll be able to handle most of the TE reps after making Lawrence Cager a healthy scratch Sunday. Prior to getting injured, Bellinger scored two touchdowns on 18 targets, four of which occurred in the red zone.
