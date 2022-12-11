Bellinger (ribs) returned to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Bellinger missed some time in the second half with a rib injury, but after getting examined he'll resume his status as the Giants' top tight end. He'll be looking to build upon his three catches (on three targets) for 19 yards that he compiled prior to his exit.
