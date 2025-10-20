Bellinger had three receptions on four targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos.

Bellinger finished second in receiving for the Giants a week after garnering zero targets against the Eagles. It was the veteran backup's best receiving line of the season by far, and his first trip to the end zone since 2022. Theo Johnson (3-66-1) also produced a fantasy-worthy line, and the latter is also the preferred option in fantasy based on predictability. The Giants will take on the Eagles for the second time this season next Sunday, the same team that held Bellinger to zero catches in Week 6.