The Giants selected Bellinger in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

Despite starting each of the past three seasons at San Diego State, Bellinger never amassed more than 357 receiving yards in a given season. However, that doesn't mean he's simply a run-blocking specialist, as the big-bodied target has soft hands and is a more refined route runner than one might imagine given his lack of collegiate production. While unassuming veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins sit atop the Giants' depth chart, Bellinger could carve out snaps as a run blocker, which might afford him a small amount of passing opportunities early on.