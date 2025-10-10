Bellinger didn't get any targets in Thursday's 34-17 Week 6 win over the Eagles.

In a Week 5 loss to New Orleans, Bellinger broke out with a season-high and team-leading 52 receiving yards on four catches. That led to an expectation that he would be significantly involved on offense in Week 6 with New York depleted at the wideout position, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, but things didn't shake out that way. While Bellinger did log a healthy 57 percent snap share, he never had a pass thrown his way during a game in which New York leaned heavily on its ground game. Meanwhile, No. 1 tight end Theo Johnson caught two of four targets for 27 yards and logged a 90 percent snap share. Though Bellinger has caught every one of his targets so far this season, that's resulted in a very modest 7-85-0 receiving line through six contests.