Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Catches lone target Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger caught his only target for six yards Sunday in a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs.
Bellinger was again clearly behind Theo Johnson in the tight-end pecking order, logging 16 offensive snaps to Johnson's 57. Chris Manhertz also got 13 snaps on offense, so Bellinger seems to be stuck in a relatively minor role on a game-to-game basis. He has just two catches for 20 yards through three weeks, taking him off the fantasy radar almost entirely.
