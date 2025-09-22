Bellinger caught his only target for six yards Sunday in a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs.

Bellinger was again clearly behind Theo Johnson in the tight-end pecking order, logging 16 offensive snaps to Johnson's 57. Chris Manhertz also got 13 snaps on offense, so Bellinger seems to be stuck in a relatively minor role on a game-to-game basis. He has just two catches for 20 yards through three weeks, taking him off the fantasy radar almost entirely.