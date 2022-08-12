Bellinger caught his only target for five yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots.

Bellinger was listed atop the tight end depth chart heading into the preseason opener, but Daniel Jones didn't look his way during the starting quarterback's two drives of action, as the only pass thrown Bellinger's way came from backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Bellinger will look to make more of an impact in New York's second preseason game Aug. 21 against Cincinnati, as Ricky Seals-Jones (undisclosed) and Jordan Akins remain hot on his heels for playing time at tight end.