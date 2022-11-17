Bellinger (eye), who didn't practice Wednesday, was able to catch passes on the side while wearing a visor on his helmet, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Since fracturing his left eye socket Week 7, Bellinger has missed two games sandwiched around the Giants' Week 9 bye. The swelling around and the double vision within the eye in question has nearly subsided, though, and the next step in Bellinger's recovery is an upcoming visit to a specialist, which may happen by the end of this week, per Stapleton. Once that comes to pass, the Giants may have some clarity on the final stages of Bellinger's recovery timeline. For the time being, though, Lawrence Cager likely will be the main beneficiary at tight end, with Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick in reserve.