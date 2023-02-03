Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown.

Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville in Week 7. The issue required surgery and cost him four contests, but Bellinger immediately slotted back into a starting role upon his return and received the lion's share of New York's tight-end snaps the rest of the way, including in two postseason contests during which he tallied three catches on five targets for 21 yards. While the rookie out of San Diego State didn't record more than five receptions or 42 yards in any game during the campaign, he made at least one catch in every contest after Week 1 and solidified his place as the Giants' tight end of the future. New York has a bevy of pass catchers along with quarterback Daniel Jones slated for free agency this offseason, so Bellinger's outlook for next year could be impacted by who the team adds, retains and parts ways with.