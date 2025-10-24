Bellinger (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger has the green light to suit up for Week 8. The backup tight end is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 7 against the Broncos, when Bellinger secured three of four targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. He has 85 receiving yards across six other appearances this season.