Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cleared to face Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Bellinger practiced without limitations Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He's expected to occupy his usual role, focusing primarily on blocking while Theo Johnson runs more routes for a Giants offense that's switching to Jameis Winston under center.
