Bellinger (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger exited early in Monday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks with the knee injury and was a limited practice participant throughout Week 5 prep, but he evidently made enough progress for the Giants to feel comfortable keeping him active Sunday. However, Dan Duggan of The Athletic suggests that Bellinger is likely well below 100 percent healthy, so the second-year player could be subject to a lower snap count than usual behind starting tight end Darren Waller. In his three healthy games this season, Bellinger has handled snap shares ranging between 40 and 68 percent, recording just two total receptions in those contests.