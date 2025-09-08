Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Collects only target Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger secured his only target for 14 yards in a Week 1 loss against the Commanders on Sunday.
Bellinger got New York down to Washington's three-yard line on a 14-yard connection with Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter, but the Giants were unable to emerge with a score. Theo Johnson dominated tight-end snaps for New York in Week 1 with 53, while Chris Manhertz logged 18 and Bellinger recorded 15. Despite Bellinger outdoing Johnson in receiving yardage in the loss, the latter figures to be the leader among New York's receiving corps as long as he remains healthy.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Back at practice•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Doesn't suit up Saturday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Catches two passes in Week 18•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Quiet in Week 16 loss•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Nabs all three targets Week 15•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Solid numbers as starter•