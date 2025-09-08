Bellinger secured his only target for 14 yards in a Week 1 loss against the Commanders on Sunday.

Bellinger got New York down to Washington's three-yard line on a 14-yard connection with Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter, but the Giants were unable to emerge with a score. Theo Johnson dominated tight-end snaps for New York in Week 1 with 53, while Chris Manhertz logged 18 and Bellinger recorded 15. Despite Bellinger outdoing Johnson in receiving yardage in the loss, the latter figures to be the leader among New York's receiving corps as long as he remains healthy.