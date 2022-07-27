The Giants activated Bellinger (quadriceps) from the PUP list Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Bellinger was placed on the list just under a week ago with a quadriceps issue, but he appears to be ready to return to practice as training camp gets underway. The 21-year-old is in line to get consideration for the starting role at tight end after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He'll compete with Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins for work at the position.