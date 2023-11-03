Bellinger is lined up to work as the Giants' starting tight end for an extended period with Darren Waller (hamstring) expected to miss several weeks, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.

Bellinger worked almost exclusively as a starter as a rookie last season, but he's taken a back seat for the most part in 2023 with New York signing Waller in the offseason. However, Waller suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets and has indicated that he's likely to miss multiple contests. That should push Bellinger into a more prominent role, though he shouldn't be expected to match Waller's success as a pass catcher. Daniel Jones (neck) is expected to return to action Sunday against Las Vegas after missing each of New York's past three games, which should boost the outlook of Bellinger and the team's entire pass-catching corps. Still, Bellinger averaged a modest 2.5 catches for 22.3 yards over 12 contests working with Jones as the team's top TE last year, so expectations for his production in Waller's stead should be tempered.