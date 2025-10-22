Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Dealing with neck injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger (neck) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
It's a new injury for Bellinger, who caught three passes for 88 yards and a TD in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos. His role as the No. 2 tight end expanded in recent weeks, but Bellinger could lose playing time once WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) is available.
