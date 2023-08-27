Bellinger sat out Saturday's exhibition loss to the Jets.

Bellinger played in the Giants' first two preseason games, nabbing his only target for a four-yard touchdown connection with Daniel Jones. With Darren Waller added to the team in the offseason, Bellinger is slated to work in a backup role after featuring as a starter during his rookie campaign last year. That likely takes him off the fantasy radar in most formats, though he could emerge as a potential asset if Waller is unable to stay healthy.