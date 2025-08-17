Bellinger (undisclosed) didn't play in Saturday's preseason win against the Jets, and Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that the tight end is dealing with an injury.

The nature of the issue that kept Bellinger sidelined is unclear, and it may not be serious given that he was able to run on a side field during the practice week, according to Duggan. With Theo Johnson locked in as New York's starting TE for the coming campaign, Bellinger doesn't have much appeal as a fantasy asset, though he could be a helpful component of the Giants offense for his work as a blocker. However, he may have competition for that role with Chris Manhertz (undisclosed), and New York also has Greg Dulcich among its tight-end corps.