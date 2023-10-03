Bellinger suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return to Monday's contest with the Seahawks, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Bellinger went down with a knee injury in the first quarter and his status is now uncertain for the remainder of the game. Lawrence Cager is the only tight end available behind starter Darren Waller for the time being.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Playing Monday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Practices in full Saturday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets questionable tag•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Tending to neck injury•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: May have larger role Sunday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Doesn't play in preseason finale•