Bellinger recorded two receptions on three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. He added one rush for two yards and a touchdown.

Bellinger remained involved in the Gaints' offense, though most of the team's pass catchers were limited by the team's focus on the rushing attack. In addition to recording multiple receptions for the third straight game, he also tallied a two-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime. Bellinger has yet to record a stat line that stands out, but the Giants continue to find ways to keep him involved.