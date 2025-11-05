Bellinger (neck) practiced fully Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger dealt with a neck injury during Week 8 prep, and while he was cleared to face the Eagles that week, he left that game due to a neck concern. He proceeded to miss every practice last week before being inactive this past Sunday against the 49ers. Now with a full session under his belt, Bellinger appears on pace to return to action Sunday at Chicago.