Bellinger (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

It is unclear if Bellinger picked up the injury during the Giants' Week 3 loss to the 49ers or some other way, but he popped up on the injury report Thursday. Although he is behind Darren Waller on the depth chart, the second-year tight end has handled offensive snaps north of 60 percent through three weeks. Lawrence Cager would likely be in line to assume the No. 2 role if Bellinger is unable to go.