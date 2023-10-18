Bellinger went without a target while playing 39 of the Giants' 77 snaps on offense in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Sunday's game marked just the second time all season that Bellinger failed to draw a target. Aside from the Giants' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks in which he exited early due to injury, Bellinger has played at least 35 percent of the team's snaps on offense in every contest. However, so long as top tight end Darren Waller is available, Bellinger is likely to operate mainly as a blocker when he takes the field.