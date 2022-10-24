Bellinger may require surgery after fracturing his eye socket in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jaguars, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Bellinger had to go to the hospital after getting injured during Sunday's game, and a meeting with an ophthalmologist Monday revealed the extent of the injury. Even if the rookie tight end avoids surgery, he'll likely miss some time as he recovers from this injury, though a concrete return timetable for Bellinger has yet to be established.
