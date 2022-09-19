Bellinger caught his lone target for a 16-yard touchdown Sunday in a 19-16 win versus the Panthers.
Bellinger logged the most snaps (42) among Giants tight ends in the victory, though Tanner Hudson led the group with three targets, two catches and 22 yards. Bellinger made the biggest impact, however, hauling in a Daniel Jones dumpoff in the third quarter and taking it 16 yards to pay dirt. Despite the score, Bellinger isn't a particularly appealing option in fantasy given that he has just one target over his first two contests.
