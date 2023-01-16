Bellinger caught both his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings.

The rookie tight end hadn't scored a TD since Week 6, but Bellinger was on the other end of a nine-yard toss from Daniel Jones early in the third quarter that gave the Giants a 24-14 lead. Bellinger has shown flashes of upside in his brief career, but they didn't come against the team he'll face in the divisional round, as the Eagles held him to only three catches for 19 yards in their first meeting back in Week 14.