Bellinger recorded four receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Bellinger had only one target through two games to begin his rookie season, but he saw a significant jump in his role against Dallas. He finished tied for second on the team in targets and also showed big-play ability by hauling in a 20-yard reception midway through the first quarter. The Giants are in need of playmakers to complement Saquon Barkley, so it's possible that Bellinger's role in the offense continues to expand.
