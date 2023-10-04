Bellinger (knee) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Bellinger suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Seahawks and was unable to return to the game. His ability to get on the field Wednesday is a positive development for his chances of suiting up for Week 5 against the Dolphins, although he still should be considered questionable for the matchup.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Night comes to early end•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Exits with knee injury•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Playing Monday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Practices in full Saturday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets questionable tag•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Tending to neck injury•