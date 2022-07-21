The Giants placed Bellinger (quadriceps) on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Rookies reported for New York's training camp Tuesday, so Bellinger may have sustained his quad injury in the interval since. The 2022 fourth-round pick worked predominantly with the first team during spring practices, and he appears to have a legitimate shot at securing the No. 1 role in the Giants' tight end room. Of course, if Bellinger misses a substantial amount of practices time due to injury this offseason, his chances of starting could significantly dip.