Bellinger caught two of three targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 49-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The tight end actually led the Giants in receiving yards on the day, as undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito managed only 86 passing yards. Bellinger also lost a chance to have a better fantasy day when No. 2 TE Lawrence Cager caught a 10-yard touchdown in the second half. Darren Waller (hamstring) won't be eligible to return from IR until after the team's Week 13 bye, but with DeVito under center, Bellinger doesn't figure to offer much production, even if he continues to start at tight end.