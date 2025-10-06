Bellinger caught all four of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints.

The 52 receiving yards not only led the Giants on the afternoon, they were a season high for Bellinger, who caught multiple passes in a game for the first time in 2025. The elevated usage came in the wake of Malik Nabers (knee) being lost for the season, as rookie QB Jaxson Dart wasn't able to stretch the field at all -- Bellinger's 18-yard grab in the first quarter was New York's longest completion. Theo Johnson also saw more volume than usual and was on the other end of both of Dart's TD passes, making him the top option for the team at tight end, but Bellinger could see enough targets to have some deep-league utility during a Week 6 clash with the Eagles.