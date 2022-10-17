Bellinger tallied five catches on five targets for 38 yards while scoring a touchdown in a 24-20 victory versus the Ravens in Week 6.

Bellinger's longest reception of the day went for a modest 10 yards, but he still led the Giants with 38 receiving yards in the win. His five catches were a season high, and he narrowly fell short of his top mark of 40 receiving yards set in Week 3 against Dallas. His biggest contribution was an eight-yard touchdown reception with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Bellinger hasn't seen enough volume to be more than a fringe fantasy option, but he's scored twice this season and seems to be gaining the trust of Daniel Jones, so he's not entirely off the radar.