Bellinger is questionable to return Sunday against the Eagles due to a rib injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie tight end caught a pass early in the second quarter and was slow to get up but stayed in the game until he left in the second half with a rib injury, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Bellinger caught three passes for 19 yards before exiting and will likely be replaced by Nick Vannett.