Bellinger (undisclosed) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

At the end of a 13-yard catch late in the second quarter, Bellinger appeared to get poked in the eye by a Jaguars defender. The nature of his injury is unclear, but he was spotted with blood on the front of his jersey as he was taken off the field, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.