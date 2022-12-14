Bellinger (ribs) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Bellinger was "pretty sore" following the Giants' loss to the Eagles in Week 14. While the tight end's status is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday night's game against the Commanders, Bellinger's ability to practice in any fashion Wednesday appears to be a good sign with regard to his Week 15 availability.
