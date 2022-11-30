Bellinger (eye) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Bellinger took part in practice for the first time since Week 7, after missing the Giants' past four games while recovering from surgery to address a fractured left eye socket. Head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism Tuesday that Bellinger would be able to return to the lineup Sunday against the Commanders, and the rookie tight end took a positive step forward in that regard by getting back on the field, even if only in a limited capacity. If Bellinger demonstrates enough progress in the Giants' next two practices to gain clearance for Sunday, he'll likely step back in as the team's top tight end after none of Lawrence Cager, Chris Myarick or Tanner Hudson did much to distinguish themselves while Bellinger was out of the lineup.
