Bellinger caught one of two targets for eight yards in a loss to the Bears on Sunday.

With New York's wideout corps behind Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton struggling to produce, the Giants went tight-end heavy throughout much of Sunday's matchup. Top TE Theo Johnson was on the field for all but two of New York's offensive snaps, while Bellinger logged a hearty 73 percent snap share. However, whereas Johnson shined with seven catches on eight targets for 75 yards, Bellinger was largely ignored as a pass catcher, recording just one reception for eight yards. Johnson has drawn at least four targets in seven straight contests while Bellinger has reached that target share just twice during that same span, so there's no debate about which of the pair is the preferred option in the Giants' passing game (and in fantasy).