Bellinger corralled all three of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to Las Vegas.

Bellinger's three targets ranked fifth behind Saquon Barkley and the Giants' three starting receivers, but the tight end did more with less and finished second in yardage for New York on Sunday. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones (knee) went down early in this contest and had to be replaced by backup Tommy DeVito, who was already replacing Tyrod Taylor (ribs) who is currently on injured reserve. Bellinger had been backing up Darren Waller prior to the latter being placed on injured reserve Saturday, so fantasy managers in need of a serviceable tight end could take a look at the second-year backup while the Waller mends on IR. Bellinger projects to be the starter against the Dallas next Sunday.