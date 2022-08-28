Bellinger is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's preseason contest against the Jets, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Bellinger was seen making his way to the locker room with the Giants medical staff late in the first half. If he's eventually diagnosed with a head injury, he'll finish preseason Week 3 with three catches (on three targets) for 37 yards.
