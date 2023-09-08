Bellinger could have an elevated role in the Giants offense Sunday against the Cowboys after Darren Waller (hamstring) was listed as questionable on the team's final Week 1 injury report, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Waller didn't even make an appearance on the report until Friday, when he was limited at practice. A decision on his availability may not be made revealed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, and if Waller is sidelined Bellinger would be a decent enough option to pivot to with just two games remaining on the Week 1 slate. Bellinger started 11 of the 12 games in which he played as a rookie last season, accruing a 30-268-2 line on 35 targets. Lawrence Cager (ankle) is the other tight end on the Giants' active roster.