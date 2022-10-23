Bellinger (eye) is slated to meet with an ophthalmologist Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Bellinger was unable to return to Sunday's eventual win in Jacksonville after getting poked in the eye on his only catch near the end of the second quarter, which required a cart to go to the locker room. Coach Brian Daboll told Vacchiano that Bellinger is traveling back to New York with his teammates, but the tight end's "eye looks terrible right now." Monday's examination may reveal whether or not Bellinger misses any time, but if he does Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the next Giants up at the position.
