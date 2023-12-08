Bellinger didn't practice Friday due to an illness, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Assuming the ailment isn't too significant, Bellinger could still return to the field Saturday for the Giants' final Week 14 practice, which would clear up any concern about his status heading into Monday's game against Green Bay. While Darren Waller (hamstring) has been sidelined for the Giants' last four games before the team's Week 13 bye, Bellinger had served as New York's top tight end and compiled a 9-123-0 receiving line on 10 targets. The Giants have yet to designate Waller for return from injured reserve as of Friday, so Bellinger will presumably be in store for another sizable snap count Monday if he can overcome the illness.