Bellinger caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals.

On the bright side, Bellinger got the start and seems to be the top option on New York's tight end depth chart. The fourth-round pick out of San Diego State made a rookie mistake in this one, though, as he had a catchable pass from starting quarterback Daniel Jones bounce off his hands and into those of Bengals safety Daxton Hill for an interception. That miscue aside, Bellinger looks set to play a prominent role out of the gate, though it's worth noting that he never totaled more than 357 receiving yards in a season at San Diego State.