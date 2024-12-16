Bellinger caught all three of his targets for 35 yards Sunday in a 35-14 loss to Baltimore.

Bellinger's target and reception counts tied for third-most on the team, and he ranked third in receiving yards behind Malik Nabers (82) and Wan'Dale Robinson (38). With Theo Johnson (foot) out for the season, Bellinger has moved into a starting role and has eight catches for 80 yards over his past two contests. New York's quarterback situation is messy with Drew Lock (heel/elbow) missing Sunday's game and Tommy DeVito leaving late in the second quarter due to a concussion, as journeyman Tim Boyle was left to lead the offense in the second half. The injuries and overall poor play at the QB position could actually play somewhat into a positive situation for Bellinger, though, as he's been used mostly as a security blanket in the short areas of the field.