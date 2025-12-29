Bellinger caught two of three targets for 11 yards in a 34-10 win against the Raiders on Sunday.

Bellinger got the start at tight end due to Theo Johnson (illness) having to sit out. However, with over half of QB Jaxson Dart's 207 passing yards going to wideout Wan'Dale Robinson, who put up an 11-113-0 line on 14 targets, there wasn't much wealth to spread around elsewhere against an uninspired Las Vegas secondary. Bellinger did at least manage to make a pair of receptions after coming up with zero catches in four of his previous five games, but he continues to be an afterthought in the Giants' offense. Although he's at a meager 17-248-1 receiving line through 15 games on the campaign, Bellinger could set a new career-high mark for receiving yardage in a season if he can get 21 receiving yards against Dallas in Week 18.