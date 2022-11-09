Bellinger (eye) said he is improving and will play again this season but still needs time to heal, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The tight end worked with trainers on the side at Tuesday and Wednesday, but he'll miss at least one more game coming out of the Week 9 bye. The Giants haven't placed Bellinger on IR, which suggests he at least has some chance to make it back within the next 3-4 weeks.