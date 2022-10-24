Giants head coach Brain Daboll said Monday that Bellinger (eye) will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bellinger fractured his eye socket during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was transported to the hospital immediately, but he wasn't diagnosed with a fracture until meeting with a specialist Monday. Daboll wouldn't rule out the rookie tight end for the season, but he did say it's currently uncertain if Bellinger will play again this season.