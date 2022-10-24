Giants head coach Brain Daboll said Monday that Bellinger (eye) will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bellinger fractured his eye socket during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was transported to the hospital immediately, but he wasn't diagnosed with a fracture until meeting with a specialist Monday. Daboll wouldn't rule out the rookie tight end for the season, but he did say it's currently uncertain if Bellinger will play again this season.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Has fractured eye socket•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Meeting with ophthalmologist•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Rejoins teammates for trip home•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Won't return versus Jacksonville•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Leaves Sunday's game early•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Leads NY pass catchers in win•