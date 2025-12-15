Bellinger finished Sunday's loss to the Commanders with three catches for 35 yards on four targets.

Bellinger and No. 1 tight end Theo Johnson had the same amount of targets (four) and catches (three), though Johnson more than doubled Bellinger's yardage with a team-leading 72. Coming into Sunday, Bellinger had gone three games without a reception and had combined for just two catches for 29 yards over his previous five contests. Ironically, the fourth-year tight end's increase in production against Washington came on a day when he posted his lowest offensive snap share (26 percent) since Week 3. Given his recent lack of production and clear backup role behind Johnson, Bellinger's improved stat line Sunday doesn't need to put him on the fantasy radar in most formats.