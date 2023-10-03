Bellinger (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest with the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Bellinger will miss the rest of the game after he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. More information on his status will likely be provided following the conclusion of Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Exits with knee injury•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Playing Monday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Practices in full Saturday•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets questionable tag•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Tending to neck injury•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: May have larger role Sunday•